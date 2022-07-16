iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,990,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.75 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.