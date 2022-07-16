Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Trading Up 3.5 %

Cigna stock opened at $274.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.65 and its 200 day moving average is $247.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.68.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

