BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $600.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $712.04. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

