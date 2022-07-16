The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

