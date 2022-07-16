Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New $508,000 Investment in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEQP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CEQP opened at $25.06 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -204.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Crestwood Equity Partners



Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.



