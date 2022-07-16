Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

