Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 895,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,608,000 after buying an additional 95,626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

