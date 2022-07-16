Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

