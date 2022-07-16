Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

