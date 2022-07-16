Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 180,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJP opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

