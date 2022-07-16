ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,322 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

