Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,915 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after buying an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after buying an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,101,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,158,000 after buying an additional 266,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HPE opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

