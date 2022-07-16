Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,683 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 69,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XMHQ opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

