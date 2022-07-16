Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 19,983 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 220,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 294,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HNDL opened at $20.84 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

