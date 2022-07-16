Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

