FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,443 shares of company stock worth $12,278,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

