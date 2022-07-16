6,700 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Novavax by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after buying an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Novavax by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

