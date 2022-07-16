FCF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 289,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,369. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

