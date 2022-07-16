FCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Further Reading

