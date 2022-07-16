Krilogy Financial LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

