FCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,730 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after buying an additional 321,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.84.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.67 and its 200 day moving average is $159.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

