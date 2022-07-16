Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

