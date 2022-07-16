10,007 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after purchasing an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

