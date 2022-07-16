FCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,483 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,735 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

