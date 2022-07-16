Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,329 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.