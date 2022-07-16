Krilogy Financial LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Shares of LUV opened at $39.58 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

