Krilogy Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,653,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

