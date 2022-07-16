Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 119,140 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 128.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

