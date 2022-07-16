Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,744,000 after acquiring an additional 748,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $16,596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $11,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

