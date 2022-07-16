2,786 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

