Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 35.5% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 128,259 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $3,847,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $29.86 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

