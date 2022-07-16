Krilogy Financial LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

