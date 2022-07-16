2,340 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

