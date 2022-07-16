Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,188,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $244.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

