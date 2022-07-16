Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

KO opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.