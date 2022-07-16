Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHR opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

