Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

