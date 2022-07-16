Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.