Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,700 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:BMAR opened at $31.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

