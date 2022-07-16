Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $41.99 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

