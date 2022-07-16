Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.