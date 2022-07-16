Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Holdings Reduced by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.