Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 14,785 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.