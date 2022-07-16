Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

