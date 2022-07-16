Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 18,153 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,153 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

