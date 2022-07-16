4,050 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,815,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after purchasing an additional 338,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $152,773,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,973,000 after acquiring an additional 121,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Inari Medical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,808 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical Stock Performance

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $608,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,654,614 shares in the company, valued at $317,549,410.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $2,183,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at $40,056,846.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $608,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,654,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,737 shares of company stock worth $10,080,415. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $73.74 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

