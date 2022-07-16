Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $425,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE:COF opened at $108.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.