Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Stryker Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $194.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $190.54 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

