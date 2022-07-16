APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in APA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at APA

APA Price Performance

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $31.99 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

