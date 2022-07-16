Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.